On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Randall Robinson. The attorney, author and founder of TransAfrica died on March 24 at 81.

In 1970, Robinson founded TransAfrica Forum (now TransAfrica) to promote diversity and equity in U.S. foreign policy and justice for the African diaspora. He served as the organization's president until 2001.