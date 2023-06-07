© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Working to preserve a legendary jazz club on film and in real life

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ken Coleman. He is the special projects contributor at the Michigan Advance, a nonprofit news organization. He wrote four books on African-American life in Detroit.

Coleman’s current project is to bring the story of a legendary Detroit jazz club to film – Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. It opened in 1939 and is Detroit’s oldest jazz club in continuous operation.

Coleman talks about the greats that played there, where it stands in the history of jazz clubs in the U.S., why it’s important to preserve it, and the effort the put the lounge on film

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
