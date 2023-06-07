Working to preserve a legendary jazz club on film and in real life

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ken Coleman. He is the special projects contributor at the Michigan Advance, a nonprofit news organization. He wrote four books on African-American life in Detroit.

Coleman’s current project is to bring the story of a legendary Detroit jazz club to film – Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. It opened in 1939 and is Detroit’s oldest jazz club in continuous operation.

Coleman talks about the greats that played there, where it stands in the history of jazz clubs in the U.S., why it’s important to preserve it, and the effort the put the lounge on film