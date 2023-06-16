Musician Ben Tankard and entrepreneur Jerry Adams on Black investment and their future in streaming

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jerry Adams, president and CEO of VTV, and Ben Tankard, the platinum-selling, Billboard chart-topping artist known as the Godfather of Gospel Jazz. Adams and Tankard created streaming networks, Smooth Life TV and VTV. Their joint venture is another sign of growth for the entertainment industry and investments by Black-owned media suppliers.

They talk about how they came together; shaping the landscape of ownership and representation by African Americans in media; unique programming targeting mindset, motivation, and money matters; and understanding the importance of being ahead of the curve in business.

