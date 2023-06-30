Get Involved spotlight: Girlstart

From Girlstart, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Girlstart’s mission is to increase girls’ interest and engagement in STEM. Girlstart aspires to be the national leader in designing and implementing innovative, high quality informal STEM education programs that inspire girls to transform our world.

The world’s greatest challenges need new STEM ideas and insights. Yet half of the world’s potential ideamakers—women and girls—are discouraged from developing vital STEM ideas. We believe that more girls with more ideas will create more solutions to benefit us all.

Through our comprehensive programming, Girlstart provides a year-round, intensive suite of STEM education programs for K-12 girls. Girlstart’s core programs foster STEM skills development, an understanding of the importance of STEM as a way to solve the world’s major problems, as well as an interest in STEM electives, majors, and careers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Girlstart, visit https://girlstart.org/volunteer/ and sign up for our volunteer newsletter at https://girlstart.org/newsletter/.

