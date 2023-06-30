© 2023 KUT Public Media

Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: Girlstart

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Girlstart

From Girlstart, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Girlstart’s mission is to increase girls’ interest and engagement in STEM. Girlstart aspires to be the national leader in designing and implementing innovative, high quality informal STEM education programs that inspire girls to transform our world.

The world’s greatest challenges need new STEM ideas and insights. Yet half of the world’s potential ideamakers—women and girls—are discouraged from developing vital STEM ideas. We believe that more girls with more ideas will create more solutions to benefit us all.

Through our comprehensive programming, Girlstart provides a year-round, intensive suite of STEM education programs for K-12 girls. Girlstart’s core programs foster STEM skills development, an understanding of the importance of STEM as a way to solve the world’s major problems, as well as an interest in STEM electives, majors, and careers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Girlstart, visit https://girlstart.org/volunteer/ and sign up for our volunteer newsletter at https://girlstart.org/newsletter/.

Connect with Girlstart:

Website: https://girlstart.org/

Socials: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn

Phone number: (512) 916-4775

Email: info@girlstart.org

Address: 1400 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757

Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for KUT.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
