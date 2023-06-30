© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

'Success on Your Own Terms' with James Rosseau Sr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT

Οn this edition of In Black America, producer/hose John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with James Rosseau Sr., founder and CEO of The Corelink Solution, co-owner of Christian Media Properties, and author of Success on Your Own Terms: 6 Promises to Fire up your Passion, Ignite Your Career and Create an Amazing Life.

As a child growing up in North Philadelphia, Rosseau didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life — but he did know — he wanted to be successful. Going through challenges and encountering roadblocks and obstacles, he finally figured it out.

Rosseau talks about growing up in North Philadelphia, his purpose of helping people develop their passion and purpose, why passion is essential for success, what it means to ‘perform to progress,’ rather than go for perfection, and the six promises that helped propel him to success.

John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
