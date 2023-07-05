© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Increasing homeownership among African Americans with Lydia Pope

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lydia Pope, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

In 1974, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, allowed the establishment of Special Purpose Credit Programs by non-profit and for-profit organizations to meet the unique credit needs of borrowers.

Pope talks about NAREB, the low rate of homeownership among African Americans, policies that limited the building of intergenerational wealth, the establishment of SPCP’s, and lenders who are taking bold and courageous steps to increase African American homeownership.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
