Increasing homeownership among African Americans with Lydia Pope

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lydia Pope, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

In 1974, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, allowed the establishment of Special Purpose Credit Programs by non-profit and for-profit organizations to meet the unique credit needs of borrowers.

Pope talks about NAREB, the low rate of homeownership among African Americans, policies that limited the building of intergenerational wealth, the establishment of SPCP’s, and lenders who are taking bold and courageous steps to increase African American homeownership.