'All Black Girls Are Activists' with EbonyJanice Moore

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with EbonyJanice Moore, founder and CEO of The Free People Project and The EbonyJanice Project, and author of All The Black Girls Are Activists: A Fourth Wave Womanist Pursuit of Dreams as Radical Resistance.

In her debut book, Moore talks about the toxic narratives African American women are forced into, the five reasons all African American women are activists, language to help African American women understand their sociopolitical and spiritual/religious place in society, and African American "girlhood."