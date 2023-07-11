© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

'All Black Girls Are Activists' with EbonyJanice Moore

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with EbonyJanice Moore, founder and CEO of The Free People Project and The EbonyJanice Project, and author of All The Black Girls Are Activists: A Fourth Wave Womanist Pursuit of Dreams as Radical Resistance.

In her debut book, Moore talks about the toxic narratives African American women are forced into, the five reasons all African American women are activists, language to help African American women understand their sociopolitical and spiritual/religious place in society, and African American "girlhood."

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
