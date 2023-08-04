The summer Latin music roundup

From a different take on cumbia to bossa nova and mariachi, Austin artists are performing new music in Austin throughout the month. Meanwhile, Latin artists from outside the city will be in town as part of their summer touring schedule.

New music from local artists

Psychedelic cumbia band El Combo Oscuro has a new single out called “Sol y Tierra.” They’ll be celebrating the singles release Saturday at Central Machine Works. The event will feature a special menu with a plant-based taco inspired by the single.

Nancy Flores, editor of Austin Vida, says she hopes the single leads to a full album from the group before long.

“They were one of those blessings in disguise from the pandemic,” she said.

Brazilian born jazz singer Paula Maya released her 11th studio album, “Mar da Minha Terra.” She is celebrating 30 years since moving to the United States from Rio de Janeiro. She will be performing at Barrel O’ Fun inside the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse on Aug. 24.

Lesly Reynaga made Austin City Limits history last year for being the first artist to perform at the festival with a full mariachi band behind her.

“That was such a powerful moment,” Flores said. “It just sent the message that mariachi music is here, that Latinas in music are here.”

Reynaga just released her first full-length album, “Valerosa,” where she showcases her range of styles, from mariachi to pop, in both English and Spanish. She will be performing at Waterloo Records on Aug. 25 as part of The Drop concert series presented by KUTX and the Austin-American Statesman.

Miguel St. Michael released a new single inspired by the life of Austin drag performer and activist Kelly Kline just in time for the city’s upcoming Pride celebration. The song features Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum Cynthia Lee Fontaine and non-binary rapper Babiboi. You can catch Miguel St. Michael at Central Machine Works on Aug. 26.

Tour stops in Austin

Jenny and the Mexicats will perform at Parish on Aug. 11. The group features musicians from all over the world.

With the rise of Mexican regional on the music charts, veteran Carín León will stop by Austin on his first arena tour of the U.S. He will be performing at the Moody Center on Aug. 31.

“He’s been just exploding on the scene, and so [it’s] great to see this new level of him taking over arenas,” Flores said.

León will be joined by fellow regional artists Grupo Frontera. The two recently collaborated on the single “Que Vuelvas.”

More Cultura

La Peña gallery has two exhibitions this month worth checking out. “Momentos en Tiempo/Moments in Time” is on display now until Aug. 11. It features paintings from Chicano artist Joe Lopez, who is known for his rooster paintings. That exhibition will be followed by “Rastros Inolvidables/Unforgettable Traces” featuring paintings by Carlos Lowery. There's an opening reception Aug. 13.

Find more going on around town in this month's Cultura guide from Austin Vida.

