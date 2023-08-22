© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, Part 2

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr., speaks with Jeanette Abraham, president, and CEO of JMA Global, LLC, an auto supply company. Ms. Abraham is one of the top 10 Black female entrepreneurs in the country.

Abraham spent most of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about her leadership roles with GM, earning the respect of her male peers, why she stayed with GM and the importance of hard work and determination.

Jeanette Abraham sits at a desk, wearing a blue shirt and blue and white scarf
guest
Jeanette Abraham, CEO of JMA Global

Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.