Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO of JMA Global, Part 2

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr., speaks with Jeanette Abraham, president, and CEO of JMA Global, LLC, an auto supply company. Ms. Abraham is one of the top 10 Black female entrepreneurs in the country.

Abraham spent most of her career working for General Motors Corp., from the time she was a 16-year-old co-op student attending Pershing High School in Detroit. She later earned a degree from Wayne State University.

Abraham talks about her leadership roles with GM, earning the respect of her male peers, why she stayed with GM and the importance of hard work and determination.