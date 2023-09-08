© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

A conversation with Brittney Martin, co-host of Sugar Land

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
Two people standing outside in front of a sign that says "Bullhead Camp Cemetery"
The Texas Newsroom
Brittney Martin and Naomi Reed are the hosts of "Sugar Land,” an investigative podcast from The Texas Newsroom.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Brittney Martin, co-host, and executive producer of Sugar Land.

Sugar Land is an eight-episode podcast that explores how the discovery of a cemetery forced the city to confront its history, and the 95 African American individuals unearthed during a construction in Sugar Land, Texas, 30 miles southwest of Houston. In 2018, a construction team was building a new school in Sugar Land, there, workers discovered something shocking - an unmarked cemetery containing 95 bodies

Martin talks about how the podcast came about, how the grave site was discovered, what was discovered in Sugar Land, the convict leasing program, and why this was a hidden secret.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
