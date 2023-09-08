A conversation with Brittney Martin, co-host of Sugar Land

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Brittney Martin, co-host, and executive producer of Sugar Land.

Sugar Land is an eight-episode podcast that explores how the discovery of a cemetery forced the city to confront its history, and the 95 African American individuals unearthed during a construction in Sugar Land, Texas, 30 miles southwest of Houston. In 2018, a construction team was building a new school in Sugar Land, there, workers discovered something shocking - an unmarked cemetery containing 95 bodies

Martin talks about how the podcast came about, how the grave site was discovered, what was discovered in Sugar Land, the convict leasing program, and why this was a hidden secret.

