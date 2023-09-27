© 2023 KUT Public Media

A conversation with Roland S. Martin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
In Black America logo, featuring a man in a suit

A photo of Roland S. Martin smiling at the camera.
John Davis
/
John Davis Photography
Roland S. Martin currently hosts a web series, #RolandMartinUnfiltered, on YouTube.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Roland S. Martin, journalist, columnist, commentator, author, managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered and founder of the Black Star Network.

For nearly two decades Martin has been the conscience of Black America. In 2012, when Jet magazine readers voted for "King of the Hill" — who they turn to on issues of concern to African Americans — Martin came out on top, ahead of Rev. Al Sharpton and Donna Brazile.

Martin talks about growing up in Houston, becoming a journalist, being first in many areas of media, why African American voices are important and mentoring the next generation of news commentators.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
