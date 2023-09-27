A conversation with Roland S. Martin

John Davis / John Davis Photography Roland S. Martin currently hosts a web series, #RolandMartinUnfiltered, on YouTube.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Roland S. Martin, journalist, columnist, commentator, author, managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered and founder of the Black Star Network.

For nearly two decades Martin has been the conscience of Black America. In 2012, when Jet magazine readers voted for "King of the Hill" — who they turn to on issues of concern to African Americans — Martin came out on top, ahead of Rev. Al Sharpton and Donna Brazile.

Martin talks about growing up in Houston, becoming a journalist, being first in many areas of media, why African American voices are important and mentoring the next generation of news commentators.