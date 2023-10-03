© 2023 KUT Public Media

The National Urban League with Marc H. Morial, president and CEO

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT
Marc H. Morial smiles at the camera, facing forward. He is in a dark grey suit, a white grid-patterned button down, and a red tie.
Courtesy of Marc H. Morial
Marc H. Morial served as mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

As president since 2003, Morial has been the primary agent for an era of change at the century-old civil rights organization.

Morial talks about economic empowerment, the opportunities to exhibit leadership, why the Urban League is still important, the Urban League Empowerment Center in Harlem and the state of Black America.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
