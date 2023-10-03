The National Urban League with Marc H. Morial, president and CEO

Courtesy of Marc H. Morial Marc H. Morial served as mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

As president since 2003, Morial has been the primary agent for an era of change at the century-old civil rights organization.

Morial talks about economic empowerment, the opportunities to exhibit leadership, why the Urban League is still important, the Urban League Empowerment Center in Harlem and the state of Black America.