Going to ACL? Check out the local Latino artists playing this year

Austin comes alive this month with the Austin City Limits Music Festival taking place the weekends of Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

But despite the festival's efforts to try to feature more Latino artists in their lineups, the community continues to be underrepresented.

So, here are some must-see local acts bringing a little sabor (flavor) to the festival.



Highlighting Latines at ACL

This weekend, folks can catch neo-soul artist Grace Sorensen. She is a graduate of Round Rock High School and an up and coming presence in the music scene in Austin.

In 2021, she sang backup at ACL for Shiela, and opened for Diana Ross in 2022. Now, she gets to showcase her own music at ACL.

“(It’s) such an amazing experience for Grace and for Austinites to be able to see this rising artist shine,” said Nancy Flores, the editor and publisher of Austin Vida.

Weekend 2 features more local acts in Caramelo Haze and Nemegata.

Caramelo Haze released an EP this year called "HoyEstánAquí." It includes songs from their debut album “Noestásaquí” performed at Lechehouse Music studios in Buda earlier this year.

Nemegata released an album this year called “Voces,” which pays homage to those who protested rising taxes, healthcare reforms and corruption in Colombia in 2021. If you miss them at ACL, they will be performing at The 13th Floor on Red River on Oct. 27.

Flores said she’s “excited to see the trajectory of this band and see them on the ACL stage.”

Despite some fairly big names on the bill, Latino music has been underrepresented at music festivals for a long time. The popularization of genres like reggaeton, regional and bachata have allowed Latinos to break into more popular music spaces like festivals.

“When lineups are diverse, the music experience for everyone gets richer,” Flores said.



Celebrando Día de los Muertos early

Even though Dia de los Muertos officially kicks off Nov. 1, Austinites can celebrate early at Mexic-Arte Museum's Viva la Vida Fest on Oct. 28. This will be the festival's 40th anniversary.

Folks can enjoy a parade down 6th Street followed by the main festival held at 4th and Congress. It will feature a low rider exhibition, a market, and live music.

“It also features different categories during the parade,” Flores said. “There’s a section like a ‘Sí Se Puede’ section honoring these icons from the civil rights era.”



Más Cultura

For those looking to celebrate the life of Frida Khalo, Brewtorium's Viva Fest is the place to be.

The event will take place Oct. 8 and will feature drag performances, mariachi music and a gallery wall with a selection of Frida Khalo’s work.

There is more to check out in this months Cultura guide. You can sign up to receive it at AustinVida.com.

