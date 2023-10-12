Former NPR reporter hosts monthly world music showcase at St. David’s Episcopal Church

John Burnett was a roving reporter for NPR for 36 years. His career was built on connecting people with stories across the world, and being on the ground means he has had an exceptional opportunity to directly connect to cultures and communities around the globe. Of course, part of that is music.

Burnett brings that passion, experience, and his decades of living in Austin to a new monthly showcase, World Music Encounters, at St. David’s Episcopal Church in their newly renovated 171-year old sanctuary. Each month is a different experience with a calendar including Celtic, Brazilian jazz, traditional West African music and New Orleans jazz incorporating the Moroccan Udi instrument.

To add another dimension, Burnett himself will have a conversation with each artist to learn more about them, their connection to the music and, of course, the array of intriguing instruments brought in.

The second installment, featuring Ana Barajas and Cruz del Sur, is on Sunday, Oct. 15. Listen to Burnett's interview last month with KUTX's Taylor Wallace about the series at the top of the page.