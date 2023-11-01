The National Urban League discussion with four African American mayors - Part II

National Urban League Mayors Brandon Johnson, Sylvester Turner, Karen Bass, and Eric Adams spoke at the National Urban League Conference earlier this year in Houston.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes highlights from a conversation between the African American mayors of the nation’s four largest cities and National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Moral.

Mayors Sylvester Turner of Houston, Eric Adams of New York City, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Brandon Johnson of Chicago discussed media coverage of African American men, homelessness, crime and their management approach.