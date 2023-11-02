Get Involved spotlight: Austin Animal Center

From Austin Animal Center, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Austin Animal Center (AAC) is the municipal animal shelter for the City of Austin and unincorporated Travis County. Each year we open our doors to thousands of animals and we find safe placement for over 95% of them through adoption, return to owner, and transfer to rescue partners.

While the pets are in our care, our community of volunteers and fosters help provide essential care, love, and attention to the dogs, cats, and pocket pets that find their way into our shelter. Saving lives at this level takes a village, and we love our village!

AAC is also more than a shelter for homeless animals. We are committed to providing resources to pet owners in the interest of promoting responsible pet ownership and enhancing the human-animal bond. Our Animal Protection Officers work with community members to solve issues and our Pet Resource Center connects people with services designed to help them keep their pets in difficult situations.

Austin Animal Center is operated by the City of Austin Animal Services Office.

How to Get Involved:

· Adopt. We have hundreds of dogs, cats, and even pocket pets looking for new homes.

· Foster. Not ready to adopt? Foster a pet and keep them out of the shelter while they look for a permanent home.

· Volunteer. From dog walking to cat socialization to media appearances, there are tons of different volunteer opportunities!

· Donate. Your support helps provide lifesaving surgeries, enrichment for shelter animals, and much, much more. View our most-needed items here.

Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop in East Austin. For more information or to get involved, visit AustinAnimalCenter.org.



