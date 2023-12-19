© 2023 KUT Public Media

In Black America: Dr. Brian H. Williams discusses his new book, 'The Bodies Keep Coming'

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST
Dr. Brian H. Williams stands in a hospital lab, wearing his white doctor's coat. His arms are crossed and he is looking into the camera.
Courtesy of Brian H. Williams
The mayor of Dallas appointed Dr. Brian H. Williams as chair of the Dallas Citizen Police Review Board following Williams' response to the 2016 Dallas Police shootings.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Brian H. Williams, a trauma surgeon, professor, and author of The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal.

In July 2016, Dr. Williams led a team at Parkland Hospital that responded to the shooting of several police officers who were ambushed by a gunman downtown as a protest was nearing its end. Dr. Williams talks about gun violence, health inequities, racism, attending the Air Force Academy, becoming a trauma surgeon and why he wrote this book.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
