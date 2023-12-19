In Black America: Dr. Brian H. Williams discusses his new book, 'The Bodies Keep Coming'

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Brian H. Williams, a trauma surgeon, professor, and author of The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal.

In July 2016, Dr. Williams led a team at Parkland Hospital that responded to the shooting of several police officers who were ambushed by a gunman downtown as a protest was nearing its end. Dr. Williams talks about gun violence, health inequities, racism, attending the Air Force Academy, becoming a trauma surgeon and why he wrote this book.