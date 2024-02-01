Get Involved spotlight: JoyRx

FromJoyRx, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

JoyRx knows it takes more than medicine to treat pediatric cancer and other serious illness. When a child is facing life’s most challenging moments, they also need emotional healing.

For over 28 years, JoyRx has delivered Joy-based programming to help children find their Joy. The JoyRx Music program reduces loneliness, stress, and perception of pain for children — transforming their pediatric healthcare experience — and is offered at no cost to families and hospital partners.

Simply put — Joy makes sick kids feel better.

Supporting Central Texas Kids and Families

Since 1995, JoyRx Music has created Joyful music experiences for nearly 100,000 seriously ill kids nationally. In 2018, JoyRx Music began service in Texas, filling a critical gap in arts and music program services for hospitalized kids and their families. The program has since expanded with the launch of bedside, in-person music medicine in 2022, with additional expansion planned.

Current and Coming Texas Locations:

· Children’s Medical Center Dallas

· Medical City Dallas

· St. David’s Children’s Hospital (Austin)

· Dell Children’s Medical Center (Austin)

· Dell Children’s Blood & Cancer Center (CBCC) (Austin)

· Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic (CCC) (Austin)

· Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

· Methodist Children’s Hospital (San Antonio)

· Ronald McDonald House (Austin) - Coming in February 2024

· Texas Children’s Hospital – Austin – Coming in March 2024

What We Do

With JoyRx Music’s kid-prescribed music medicine, our highly trained JoyRx musicians engage children of all ages and diagnoses, allowing them to choose the musical experience that best fits their current emotional place and desired mood.

When engaging in person, children can choose to watch a live music session, request a song, sing along, participate in music lessons, or grab an instrument to join in — whatever feels right and brings them Joy in that moment.

With our Digital Live and On Demand offerings, we can reach more children who are undergoing treatment at home or within a healthcare facility. We partner with hospital staff to integrate live music into their existing entertainment systems or through real-time, one-on-one virtual interactions.

In addition, we have on-demand offerings available 24/7, with exclusive artist performances, music lessons, games, and more.

You can help us deliver the Joy of music to seriously ill children and teens when they need more than medicine to battle cancer and other serious illness.

