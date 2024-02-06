Tickets for our ATXplained Live show in April go on sale this Friday

KUT’s ATXplained Live is coming back to the Paramount Theatre this April! We’ll have a night of brand-new stories — based on your questions — told live on stage by some of your favorite KUT journalists.

This will be our sixth (!) show, but if you’ve never been to ATXplained Live, it’s part storytelling, part multimedia presentation, part concert — all uniquely Austin. Sometimes there are puppets. Or dancing. Or a game show. Or poetry. Who knows?

Whatever it is, we hope it’s surprising and helps you better understand the city we live in.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Paramount Theatre (713 Congress Ave.)

HOW: Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9, at noon. Get them here.

We'll see you there!