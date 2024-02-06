© 2024 KUT Public Media

ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Tickets for our ATXplained Live show in April go on sale this Friday

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:01 AM CST
From left, Jimmy Maas, Matt Largey, Elizabeth McQueen, Olivia Aldridge, Haya Panjwani and Mose Buchele take a bow following ATXplained Live at the Paramount on Oct. 11.
Deborah Cannon
/
KUT News
KUT’s ATXplained Live is coming back to the Paramount Theatre this April! We’ll have a night of brand-new stories — based on your questions — told live on stage by some of your favorite KUT journalists.

This will be our sixth (!) show, but if you’ve never been to ATXplained Live, it’s part storytelling, part multimedia presentation, part concert — all uniquely Austin. Sometimes there are puppets. Or dancing. Or a game show. Or poetry. Who knows?

Whatever it is, we hope it’s surprising and helps you better understand the city we live in.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Paramount Theatre (713 Congress Ave.)

HOW: Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9, at noon. Get them here.

We'll see you there!
