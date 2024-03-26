© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wealth building with Phillip Washington Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Phillip Washington Jr. smiles for the camera, his hand partially covering his mouth while he leans back in a chair.
Courtesy of Phillip Washington Jr.
The Dallas-native is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Stone Hill Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Phillip Washington , Jr., CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Stone Hill Wealth Management, and host of Wealth-Building Made Simple podcast. 

African American families have significantly less wealth than White families, even after reaching the middle class. Data from the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances shows that the average African American family had a median net worth of $24,100, compared to $189,000 in the average white family.

Washington talks about redefining financial freedom, understanding the changing nature of wealth, and the importance of investing and understanding your emotions with money.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content