Wealth building with Phillip Washington Jr.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Phillip Washington , Jr., CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Stone Hill Wealth Management, and host of Wealth-Building Made Simple podcast.

African American families have significantly less wealth than White families, even after reaching the middle class. Data from the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances shows that the average African American family had a median net worth of $24,100, compared to $189,000 in the average white family.

Washington talks about redefining financial freedom, understanding the changing nature of wealth, and the importance of investing and understanding your emotions with money.