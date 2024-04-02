The underfunding of HBCUs with Harry L. Williams, Ed.D

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Harry L. Williams, Ed.D, President and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

TMCF is the country’s largest champion of the Black college community and the only national organization providing financial and professional support to students attending publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU). The organization ensures African American students have access to higher education and the life-changing career opportunities they need to further increase generational wealth and build underserved communities.

For decades sixteen states have been underfunding some of their historically Black colleges. According to an analysis from the U.S. Department of Education, the shortfall is more than $12 billion. Hanson and Williams discuss these inequities and what TMCF is doing to close the gap.

