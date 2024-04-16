© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Black America: the emergence of the African-American quarterback

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
A photo collage of 12 quarterbacks, all displayed in a 3x4 grid against an orange background.
Courtesy of John L. Hanson Jr.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation is named after the first African-American head coach in the National Football League.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation 19th annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence awards.

The award recognizes the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This year, the awards luncheon featured a discussion – The Emergence of the African American Quarterback with former NFL executive Michael Huyghue, James “Shack” Harris, Doug Williams, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Life & Arts
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content