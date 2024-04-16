In Black America: the emergence of the African-American quarterback

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation 19th annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence awards.

The award recognizes the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This year, the awards luncheon featured a discussion – The Emergence of the African American Quarterback with former NFL executive Michael Huyghue, James “Shack” Harris, Doug Williams, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

