In Black America: the 36th Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr Award

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from his attendance of the 36th Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr Award. Features on the program are Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award, coach Mike Tomlin, coach Tony Dungy, Peyton and Eli Manning, and Hall-of-Famer Mike Singletary.

The Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award was created to honor the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. The award is named after Bart Starr who, in addition to being a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, was selected as MVP in Super Bowls I and II.