In Black America: the 36th Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr Award

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:17 AM CDT
Minkah Fiztpatrick being presented the Bart Starr Award by Tony Dungy.
Courtesy of John L. Hanson Jr.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, currently the a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was awarded this year's Bart Starr Award.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from his attendance of the 36th Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr Award. Features on the program are Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award, coach Mike Tomlin, coach Tony Dungy, Peyton and Eli Manning, and Hall-of-Famer Mike Singletary.

The Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award was created to honor the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. The award is named after Bart Starr who, in addition to being a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, was selected as MVP in Super Bowls I and II.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
