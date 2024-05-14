© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America: Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference with Usher

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT
Usher poses for the crowd in front of a black background.
Photo Courtesy of John L. Hanson, Jr.
Usher rose to fame in the late 1990s, with hit singles like "U Got It Bad," "Confessions II," and "Yeah!"

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of Super Bowl LVIII Halftime press conference with independent singer-songwriter Usher.

This is the second year of a multiyear partnership with Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The eight-time Grammy winner featured a number of guests, including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys. Usher even included a routine on roller skates.
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
