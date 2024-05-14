In Black America: Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference with Usher

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of Super Bowl LVIII Halftime press conference with independent singer-songwriter Usher.

This is the second year of a multiyear partnership with Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The eight-time Grammy winner featured a number of guests, including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys. Usher even included a routine on roller skates.