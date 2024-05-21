© 2024 KUT Public Media

Sports role models who inspire greatness with Dr. Joseph M. Hoedel

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:40 PM CDT
A headshot of Hoedel smiling at the camera, wearing a white and blue flannel shirt.
Courtesy of Joseph M. Hoedel
In addition to being an author, Hoedel has created two national programs that aim to improve the character and leadership of secondary students.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Joseph M. Hoedel, Ph.D., CEO of Character Development and Leadership, an education-based curriculum company, and author of Sports Role Models: Book 1, Book 2 and Book 3. Additionally, Hoedel has created two educational programs that are used in more than 3,500 middle and high schools across the country.

Sports Role Models: Book 1, Book 2, and Book 3
Courtesy of Joseph M. Hoedel
Each chapter of the book includes a story about an athlete or a coach who exemplifies a positive character trait, from sports hereoes like Michael Jordan to lesser-known athletes like Erik Weihenmayer.

African American athletes like Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali had significant impacts on American culture that went far beyond their chosen sports. In Hoedel’s three-part book series, he highlights 30 of these extraordinary sports figures. Each chapter throughout the series features a short, engaging story about an athlete or coach who exemplifies positive traits such as courage, integrity, and leadership — qualities that contributed to their success both on and off the playing field
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
