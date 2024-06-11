A conversation with 'Franklin the Helper'

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Franklin C. Edwards, author, publisher, and owner of Franklin The Helper Children’s Books located in Plano, TX.

When most young people his age were trying to figure out what they were going to do with their life, Edwards was publishing his first children’s book to help kids build their self-confidence. Today, the 23-year-old author and entrepreneur has a published collection of eight faith-based children’s books and one poetry book, all in support of his mission to encourage children to overcome social obstacles utilizing self-confidence and self-motivation.