Omaha 360 with Willie Barney

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:41 PM CDT
In Black America
Willie Barney smiles at the camera, in a dark suit, white undershirt, and blue tie.
Courtesy of Willie Barney
Barney's commitment to the community has been featured by the Obama Foundation.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Willie Barney, founder of the Empowerment Network, and Omaha 360.

Omaha 360 is an innovative initiative, implemented in Omaha, Nebraska, that has reduced the number of reported shooting victims by over half between 2009 and 2022 but has also contributed to a 30 percent decrease in homicides from 2011 to 2022, as reported by the Omaha Police Department.

The program is not just about reducing crime; it's about building resilient communities and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
