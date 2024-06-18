Omaha 360 with Willie Barney

Courtesy of Willie Barney Barney's commitment to the community has been featured by the Obama Foundation.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Willie Barney, founder of the Empowerment Network, and Omaha 360.

Omaha 360 is an innovative initiative, implemented in Omaha, Nebraska, that has reduced the number of reported shooting victims by over half between 2009 and 2022 but has also contributed to a 30 percent decrease in homicides from 2011 to 2022, as reported by the Omaha Police Department.

The program is not just about reducing crime; it's about building resilient communities and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive.