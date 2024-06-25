Black Music Month with Dyana Williams

JanelM on Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain In her early years, Williams worked with WHUR-FM, WBLS-FM, WRQX-FM, WDVM, and WDAS before launching the Association of African American Music with Sheila Eldridge.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, radio and television personality, journalists, celebrity coach, member of the board of directors – National Museum of African American Music and co-originator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This June – we celebrated the 45th anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. First introduced on June 7, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter - when it was Black Music Month – President Barack Obama renamed the national observance as - African American Music Appreciation Month.