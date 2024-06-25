© 2024 KUT Public Media

Black Music Month with Dyana Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:07 PM CDT
In Black America

In her early years, Williams worked with WHUR-FM, WBLS-FM, WRQX-FM, WDVM, and WDAS before launching the Association of African American Music with Sheila Eldridge.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, radio and television personality, journalists, celebrity coach, member of the board of directors – National Museum of African American Music and co-originator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This June – we celebrated the 45th anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. First introduced on June 7, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter - when it was Black Music Month – President Barack Obama renamed the national observance as - African American Music Appreciation Month.
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
