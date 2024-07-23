© 2024 KUT Public Media

The life and legacy of Ron Simons

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM CDT
In Black America

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer and a four-time Sundance Film Festival selected producer, and founder and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment.

With over two decades of experience, Simon was a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes – he lead the effort to tell stories of African American history, culture, and experience.

Simons died on June 13, 2024. He was 63.
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
