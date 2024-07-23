The life and legacy of Ron Simons

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Ron Simons, five-time Tony Award-nominated and four-time Tony Award-winning producer and a four-time Sundance Film Festival selected producer, and founder and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment.

With over two decades of experience, Simon was a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes – he lead the effort to tell stories of African American history, culture, and experience.

Simons died on June 13, 2024. He was 63.