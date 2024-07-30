This Is My Thing: Lumber Milling!

It’s episode number five of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with JD Murphy about lumber milling! The milling of lumber doesn’t have to be a job and it doesn’t have to happen at a lumber mill – JD has spent the past few years milling wood right in the middle of his Cedar Park driveway (his neighbors have been mostly supportive of his hobby, he says, though he suspects the HOA doesn’t love it). For JD, it’s about giving new life to something that might’ve otherwise gone to waste, and it’s helped him discover a creative side that he wasn’t always sure he had.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of JD’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece; there’s more of JD’s story and more sound of him cutting a large slab of lumber.

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a skater who will tell us what ‘aggressive roller skating’ is and what it means to her, someone who builds amazing things with LEGO, a guy who’s volunteering with the Austin Steam Train Association for years (and is now a student conductor) and plenty more. Stay tuned!

And want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form a little lower on this page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.