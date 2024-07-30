© 2024 KUT Public Media

This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It's about the things we do not because it's a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

This Is My Thing: Lumber Milling!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
J.D. Murphy stands for a portrait on his driveway where he mills wood on July 11, 2024. Manoo Sirivelu/KUT News
J.D. Murphy stands for a portrait on his driveway where he mills wood on July 11, 2024. Manoo Sirivelu/KUT News

It’s episode number five of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with JD Murphy about lumber milling! The milling of lumber doesn’t have to be a job and it doesn’t have to happen at a lumber mill – JD has spent the past few years milling wood right in the middle of his Cedar Park driveway (his neighbors have been mostly supportive of his hobby, he says, though he suspects the HOA doesn’t love it). For JD, it’s about giving new life to something that might’ve otherwise gone to waste, and it’s helped him discover a creative side that he wasn’t always sure he had.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of JD’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece; there’s more of JD’s story and more sound of him cutting a large slab of lumber.

 We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a skater who will tell us what ‘aggressive roller skating’ is and what it means to her, someone who builds amazing things with LEGO, a guy who’s volunteering with the Austin Steam Train Association for years (and is now a student conductor) and plenty more. Stay tuned!

And want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form a little lower on this page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

 

 
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he's been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project.
