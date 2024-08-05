An August music roundup featuring Superfónicos y mas

As the weather heats up in Austin, stages will also be heating up with live music from some of the city’s best Latinx artists. Many local artists are playing shows in support of new music, and a couple have releases coming out this month.

Colombian funk band Superfónicos are fresh off being featured as KUTX’s July Artist of the Month. They released their debut album, Renaceré, last month. Nancy Flores, the editor and publisher of Austin Vida, calls the song “Bogota Boogaloo” a "love letter” to the Colombian capital city.

“'Bogota Boogaloo' was playing at Waterloo records recently, and I just loved seeing the community connect to it — from the little kids to the older folks and everyone in between,” she said.

Superfónicos will be playing MeadowFest at the Far Out Lounge on Aug. 24. The show will benefit organizations that provide resources and raise awareness of mental health.

Tex-Mex rock band Automatic Weekend released Tejano Dreams in June. Flores said the album is influenced by the band's move from Laredo to Austin.

“I love how their record touches on themes like moving on, leaving your hometown,” she said. “I feel like a lot of folks in Austin can relate to that.”

Automatic Weekend will perform at the ABGB on Aug 30.

Mauricio Callejas, who founded the annual Centroamericanto Fest in Austin, is coming out with an EP called Tropicos in October. The first single from the record, “Solo en la Ciudad,” will be released Friday.

“Its an ode to New York City and kind of like the feeling that you get when you’re in the big city and wanting to connect with folks and feeling a little isolated,” Flores said.

Callejas will play at the Flamingo Cantina on Aug 31.

Cecilia and the Broken Hearts will release a new single Aug. 17 called “Sensación.” The song will be featured on an album coming out this fall titled Anuario ‘83. The band is hosting the Broken Hearts Fest the same day as the single release. The lineup features Austin-based bands like Piñata Protest and Nemegata.

