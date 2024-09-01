Get Involved spotlight: Colorado River Alliance

From Colorado River Alliance, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Colorado River Alliance champions the long-term vitality of the Texas Colorado River through education and engagement. With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, the Alliance provides educational and engagement activities to equip Texans with the knowledge and tools to protect the Texas Colorado River and ensure its long-term vitality.

About Colorado River Alliance

A healthy, flowing river is imperative to the well-being of the communities through which it flows. With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Colorado River Alliance provides educational and engagement activities that equips Texans with knowledge and tools to protect the Texas Colorado River and ensure its long-term vitality. Founded in 1994 with support from LCRA, the Alliance is now a standalone 501(c)3 leading programs which reach 15,000 community members and school children annually. The Colorado River Alliance continues to partner with LCRA to provide river stewardship education and be a champion for the people, ecosystems, communities, and businesses that depend on this precious natural resource. The Alliance’s primary goal is to educate today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders, ensuring a legacy of a healthy river, sustainable use of water resources, and communities dedicated to protection and conservation. Learn more at coloradoriver.org

About The Lake Travis Cleanup

The Lake Travis Cleanup is the largest scuba diving, shoreline, and waterway litter pickup in Texas. For 30 years, the community has come together to help protect and preserve Central Texas’ waterways and raise awareness about the importance of our local water resources. The Lake Travis Cleanup began in 1994 as an informal gathering of local dive shops and has grown dramatically each year. The event is now managed by a partnership between the Colorado River Alliance and Travis County Parks and is made possible through the participation of local marinas, boat rental operations, and dive groups. Learn more at laketraviscleanup.org

Volunteer For The 30th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to come together to remove thousands of pounds of trash from Lake Travis and Travis County Parks to keep our drinking water healthy and clean! Join us on Sunday, September 15th from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. for the 30th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup! Dive, shoreline, and park volunteers will remove and recycle trash and debris from the waters and shoreline of Lake Travis. This year, the event will take place at more than 7 Travis County Parks surrounding Lake Travis as well as dive sites and shoreline neighborhoods.

Community members can register to volunteer at their favorite Travis County Park or in their neighborhoods at laketraviscleanup.org. Dive volunteers can register by directly contacting participating local dive shops and groups (see contact list at www.laketraviscleanup.org). All volunteers receive an event t-shirt and a Digital Program which includes coupons and discounts for local businesses. Volunteers are also encouraged to enter annual photo contests and win prizes provided by our Legacy Leader Partners, H-E-B & YETI, for being the dirtiest volunteer or finding the largest or most unusual item!

Follow Along

For more updates on Colorado River Alliance and to learn about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, follow along through social media!

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Website



