Marc H. Morial on the history and importance of the Urban League

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City - the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

With 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia, the organization spearheads the development of social programs and firm public policy research, and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.