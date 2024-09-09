© 2024 KUT Public Media

Marc H. Morial on the history and importance of the Urban League

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:48 PM CDT
Marc H. Morial stands in a blue suit in front of a white background, smiling.
Mauri Solages
/
Marc H. Morial
Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League,

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City - the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

With 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia, the organization spearheads the development of social programs and firm public policy research, and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
