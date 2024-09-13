Let's get this fiesta started! Here's how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Austin.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this weekend, opening the door to multiple events celebrating Hispanic and Latino history and culture in the U.S. This national monthlong celebration is held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Unlike other holidays, this one doesn’t cover just one month in the calendar, but half of two. The timeframe is important in many Central and South American countries. Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica celebrate their independence day on Sept. 15. México celebrates its on Sept. 16, Chile on the 18th and Belize on the 21st.

Hispanics are the biggest demographic group in Austin – 32.5% of the population – so celebrations are happening all over. Here are a few family-friendly ideas:

¡Viva México! – Sept. 14

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center is hosting its 17th annual Viva México celebration outside the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be mariachi music, folkloric dance performances, art activities and a vendor market. Mexican Consul Humberto Hernández Haddad will give the grito de Independencia. Prepare to yell “¡Viva México, viva!

Chingona Fest – Sept. 14

The Chingona movement made it from the Rio Grande Valley to the capital of Texas as a music festival. The Chingona Fest 2024 will be held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park and feature chingonas in music like XBValentine, Destiny Navaira and The Tiarras. There will also be food trucks and vendors. Tickets are $29; find them here.

Sazon Latin Food Festival – Sept. 14 and 15

Yes, Austin has great tacos, we all know that. But it also has great food from South and Central America. The dream is to have it all in one place at the same time, and that’s happening at the Sazon Latin Food Festival. Vendors will offer flavors from south of the U.S.: Argentinian asado, choripán, Puerto Rican arroz con gandules, Brazilian empanadas, birria, churros, you name it! The free event is happening at Lulu’s on Menchaca Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. We strongly suggest wearing pants with an elastic waistband.

Proyecto Teatro, Nuestro Grito – Sept. 15

If someone is going to pull out all the stops or “throw the house out the window,” as Spanish speakers would say, it’s Proyecto Teatro. This nonprofit works with Spanish-speaking Austinites to foster culture and art. This Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m., it's hosting a Grito de Independencia at the Ballroom at Spider House. There will be cabaret, comedy, singing, dancing and live music. All profits will go toward the group's trip to Los Angeles to be part of Encuentro 2024, a national theater festival. Tickets range from $15 to $20; get them here.

La Fiesta del Grito de Independencia de México – Sept. 15

When Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla did the first “grito de Independencia” back in 1810 he did not have in mind that it would be celebrated 214 years later in downtown Austin. Granted, Texas was part of México back then. Join the celebration at Republic Square Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Roy Lozano Ballet Folclórico will perform, as well as Mariachi Capital. There will also be food trucks and a mercado with artesanías from México. To top it off, Mexican Consul Humberto Hernández Haddad will reenact the grito de Independencia. The event is free.

Laboratorio – Sept. 15

This four-part concert series is an immersive experience that honors Latine culture through storytelling, music and visual arts. Led and curated by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez, this year it features Austin born singer-songwriter Gina Chavez and Felix Contreras, host of NPR’s Alt.Latino. (¡Viva la radio pública!) Tickets to this show at the Paramount State Theatre range from $30 to $50; find them here.

The Littlest Grito – Sept. 15

Did you think we forgot about kids? Of course not! BookPeople is presenting the children’s book The Littlest Grito by Nicholas Solis, who will be there to sign books. There will also be Ballet Folkórico dancers, pan dulce and what parent doesn’t love a “grito” contest? Get your lungs ready! This event, which kicks off at 2 p.m., is free.

Mariachi Rock Revolution – Sept. 15

The Long Center is hosting Haydn Vitera’s Mariachi Rock Revolution, with special guests Mariachi Clasico. Tickets cost $25 to $55 and will benefit Austin Soundwaves' Mariachi Para Todos.

The Austin Library Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Celebration – Sept. 22

The Central Library is hosting a day of celebration with storytelling, mariachis, screen printing, a cooking demonstration, music and more. Aristotle and Dante Discover Secrets of the Universe, a film about the friendship between two Mexican American teenagers in El Paso, will be screened and local musician Javier Jara will perform. This event is free.

Día del Museo de Austin – Sept. 22

President Lyndon Johnson first proclaimed a national Hispanic heritage celebration in 1968; President Ronald Reagan later turned it into a monthlong recognition. So, of course, the LBJ Presidential Library is hosting a free celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll find arts and crafts of multiple Hispanic cultures, stories for kids, paletas and music from Sofrito y su Melao.

“Queen of Ranchera Music,” Aida Cuevas – Oct. 9

If only we could hear Juan Gabriel singing “Querida” or “El Noa Noa,” but since the bestselling artist died in 2016 that's impossible. What is possible is seeing the “Queen of Ranchera Music,” Aida Cuevas, singing the beloved artist's biggest hits at the Long Center. Tickets range from $39 to $79.

