This Is My Thing: LEGO!

It’s episode number nine of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Ben Rollman about his longtime love of LEGO. Like a lot of AFOLs (Adult Fans Of LEGO), Ben’s affection for the plastic brick began in childhood, then went through a ‘Dark Age’ when it loosened its grip on him. But as an adult, Ben's love of LEGO came back with a vengeance and now he builds LEGO sets, collects LEGO sets, creates his own original works using LEGO bricks, and even helps to organize conventions of fellow brick lovers.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Ben’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

1 of 5 — 20240913_TIMT_Lego03.JPG Ben Rollman, Lego aficionado, works on a custom Schlotzsky's themed submarine Lego on Sept. 13, 2024, at his home in Pflugerville. Michael Minasi / KUT News 2 of 5 — 20240913_TIMT_Lego07.JPG Ben Rollman, Lego aficionado, poses for a portrait amidst some of his many Lego sets while holding a quadcopter from the Dune franchise on Sept. 13, 2024, at his home in Pflugerville. Michael Minasi / KUT News 3 of 5 — 20240913_TIMT_Lego02.JPG Ben Rollman, Lego aficionado, works on a custom Schlotzsky's themed submarine Lego on Sept. 13, 2024, at his home in Pflugerville. Michael Minasi / KUT News 4 of 5 — 20240913_TIMT_Lego01.JPG Ben Rollman, Lego aficionado, works on a custom Schlotzsky's themed submarine Lego on Sept. 13, 2024, at his home in Pflugerville. Michael Minasi / KUT News 5 of 5 — 20240913_TIMT_Lego08.JPG Ben Rollman, Lego aficionado, poses for a portrait amidst some of his many Lego sets while holding a quadcopter from the Dune franchise on Sept. 13, 2024, at his home in Pflugerville. Michael Minasi / KUT News

