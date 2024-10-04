October at the Hideout Theater: Selena returns and a killer quinceañera

The Hideout Theater is hosting a series of shows to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, the hit jukebox musical improv “The Selena Sing-A-Long Show” will return after a successful run on the Hideout stage last year. On Oct. 12, folks will be treated to a spooky take on the traditional coming-of-age celebration for young Latinas in "My Killer Quinceañera.”

Hispanic Heritage at the Hideout

In "The Selena Sing-A-Long Show," the cast weaves a selection of songs from the Tejano superstar into a narrative they make up on the spot based on audience suggestions. Director Jessica Leal von Schramm encourages audience members to show up in costumes, sing and dance along with the performers.

“It’s almost like karaoke, but we’re just singing over her songs and then we jump right back into our narrative,” she said.

“My Killer Quinceañera” tells the tale of a young girl who inherits supernatural powers on the day of her 15th birthday celebration. The cast will craft an original story based on audience suggestions set during the quinceañera.

Assistant director Christy Salinas said this is the most exciting quince one could attend.

“Other than the fact that it’s on a stage and the audience is in raised seating, it looks like a quinceañera, so you’re gonna get that experience,” she said.

Mas cultura

In Austin, you don't have to wait until Nov. 1 to celebrate Día de los Muertos. The Mexic-Arte Museum is partnering with community organizations to display altars to honor departed loved ones. On Oct. 26, the museum will host its Viva la Vida Festival and Parade with traditional food, local artists, a low-rider exhibit and more.

El Combo Oscuro will be adding a cumbia flavor to this year’s Halloween celebrations at the Sahara Lounge with a performance along with a public ofrenda and a calavera costume contest. Find more events like these by signing up to receive the free Cultura Guide at AustinVida.com.