This Is My Thing: Triathlon!

It’s episode number ten of This Is My Thing and we’re excited to be in the double digits! We are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Tiffany Saunders and Caitlin Saunders about their shared love of triathlon. They met on a race (where they came in second!), fell in love with the sport and each other, and now train and compete together as Team Saunders.

1 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-10.jpg Tiffany Saunders puts on biking shoes to train indoors on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany trains for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online program connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 2 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-8.jpg Caitlin (left) and Tiffany Saunders (right) train for the Iron Man World Championship in New Zealand inside their home on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany train for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online platform connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 3 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-7.jpg Caitlin (left) and Tiffany Saunders (right) train for the Iron Man World Championship in New Zealand inside their home on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany train for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online platform connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 4 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-5.jpg Caitlin (right) and Tiffany Saunders train for the Iron Man World Championship in New Zealand inside their home on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany train for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online program connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 5 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-9.jpg Caitlin (left) and Tiffany Saunders (right) train for the Iron Man World Championship in New Zealand inside their home on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany train for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online platform connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 6 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-3.jpg Caitlin (left) and Tiffany Saunders dog, Sam guards them while cycling indoors on Sept. 23, 2024. The Saunders qualified to compete in the Iron Man World Championship in New Zealand. Patricia Lim/KUT News 7 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-6.jpg Swift, an app connecting indoor bikers worldwide on Tiffany Saunders phone on Sept. 23. 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany trains for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online program connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News 8 of 8 — 20240923_Saunders-4.jpg Tiffany Saunders holds bike handle while training for the Iron Man World Chapmpionship inside their home on Sept. 23, 2024. Caitlin and Tiffany trains for the cycling portion of the triathlon indoor with Zwift, an online program connecting indoor bikers worldwide. Patricia Lim/KUT News

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Tiffany and Caitlin’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

