The making of the first Black quarterback with Dr. Louis Moore – Part II

The Great Black Hope by

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Dr. Louis Moore, professor of history at Grand Valley State University, historian, co-host of the Black Athlete Podcast, and author of ‘The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and The Making of the Black Quarterback.’

There is no position in professional sports more recognizable, lucrative, and important than an NFL quarterback. But while the league itself has always been integrated, playing quarterback was the domain of white players for many decades. When Doug Williams and Vince Evans arrived in the league in the late 1970s, African American players were often dismissed as lacking the intellect of a signal caller.

