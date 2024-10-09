© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The making of the first Black quarterback with Dr. Louis Moore – Part II

By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:42 PM CDT
Louis Moore author of
Courtesy of Louis Moore
Louis Moore is the author of ‘The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and The Making of the Black Quarterback.’

Book cover of The Great Black Hope with a football player positioned to throw a football
The Great Black Hope by

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Dr. Louis Moore, professor of history at Grand Valley State University, historian, co-host of the Black Athlete Podcast, and author of ‘The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and The Making of the Black Quarterback.’

There is no position in professional sports more recognizable, lucrative, and important than an NFL quarterback. But while the league itself has always been integrated, playing quarterback was the domain of white players for many decades. When Doug Williams and Vince Evans arrived in the league in the late 1970s, African American players were often dismissed as lacking the intellect of a signal caller.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
