In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Gun Violence in Black communities with Dr. Tameka Gillum

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 22, 2024 at 11:13 AM CDT
African American woman wearing glasses and a pink shirt against a white dimly lit backdrop
Courtesy of Dr. Tameka Gillum
Dr. Tameka Gillum

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tameka L. Gillum, Associate Professor of Community Health in the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico.

Recently, Gillum co-authored a study that examined the multilevel society factors that contribute to inequality in gun violence among African American communities. The study utilized a socio-ecological model to explain how different aspects of society - individual, relationship, community, and societal influence a person’s experiences, behaviors, and health outcomes.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
