Gun Violence in Black communities with Dr. Tameka Gillum

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tameka L. Gillum, Associate Professor of Community Health in the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico.

Recently, Gillum co-authored a study that examined the multilevel society factors that contribute to inequality in gun violence among African American communities. The study utilized a socio-ecological model to explain how different aspects of society - individual, relationship, community, and societal influence a person’s experiences, behaviors, and health outcomes.

