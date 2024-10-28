© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Eclectic
Arts Eclectic turns the spotlight on happenings in the arts and culture scene in and around the Austin area. Through interviews with local musicians, dancers, singers, and artists, Arts Eclectic aims to bring locals to the forefront and highlight community cultural events.Support for Arts Eclectic comes from Broadway Bank, The Contemporary Austin, and The Blanton.

'We can be good to each other': 'The Hip-Hop Theater Explosion' returns before the 2024 election

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:27 PM CDT

“Several years ago, we created the Hip-Hop Theater Explosion because we wanted to bring the beauty of the culture of hip-hop, but remove the misogyny [and] the violence and take it out of a club and put it into a theater,” says interdisciplinary theater artist Zell Miller III. “It's a big variety show where anything can happen. You can see a monologue, you can see tap dancing, you can see B-boying, you can have DJs, rappers, poets, singers… [it’s] just about just the beauty of the culture and people expressing themselves through the culture.”

For this year’s version of Hip-Hop Theater Explosion, Miller is partnering with Ballet East. “Ballet East Dance Company — which is a Latinx dance company — they reached out to ZM3 Live Productions and said, ‘you know what, why can't we do something that shows unity?’” Miller says. “So in the spirit of unity, they're producing the show and [we’re] showing the communities coming together, because we're doing this on the eve and cusp of the biggest election of our lifetime. And possibly we won't be able to have things like this if things go a certain way.”

Miller says the main message of the show is simply to display a positive image of unity and artistic expression, but there will likely be some more overt political messaging as well. “Well, I'm hosting the show,” he says with a laugh. “And when I host an event, I generally am moved by what's in the headlines that day. So I'm pretty sure that it will be political. But also… the cast is crazy and we have DJ Notion – he's an Austin legend. He's going to be on the ones and twos. And I'll host, bring people up. It's like a big variety show. The cool thing is at the end of act two, we bring all the performers back on stage. DJ Notion throws on beats and we basically do like a freestyle session, keeping in mind that we're not using any language that's derogatory towards women, gender, or race. We may bring up folks from the audience, you know, but the dancers will start dancing and the people will be passing the microphone. And that… for me goes back to Native American culture. It also goes back to African culture… when you are looking at somebody across a circle, we're all on equal planes. There's no hierarchy. So that's the way we want to end the evening.”

Ballet East artistic director JP Flores says the co-production is a natural fit. “Ballet East Dance Company’s mission and vision is to bring the arts to the community and the community to the arts,” he says. “So we want to make sure that we come together as a group because we are stronger if we are together. And so we want to make sure that people see the beauty of the arts [and] that they are important for us to have. We complement each other and we believe in [Miller’s] vision as well. So just partnering with him, it's been a great collaboration, great artistry.”

“That idea of unity, that… we don't need to wait for what happens in Washington to move ourselves in a direction that we need to move into,” Miller says. “That as a people, as JP said, together we are stronger. And we don't have to wait for our government. We can be good to each other. We don't have to wait. So that's what I hope comes out of it.”

 'The Hip-Hop Theater Explosion' has two shows left, November 1 and 2 at Hyde Park Theatre.
Tags
Life & Arts Arts Eclectic
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content