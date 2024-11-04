See this Austinite and rising star in children's literature at the Texas Book Festival

This year’s Texas Book Festival will feature a rising star in children's literature. Author Nicholas Solis will be reading his latest book “The Littlest Grito,” which tells the story of a young girl who needs to find her voice so she can deliver the famous Grito de Independencia on Mexican independence day in place of her sick father.



'The Littlest Grito'

Solis grew up in Austin, and despite not learning Spanish as a kid, he grew up around Latin American culture his whole life. He is very familiar with the iconic mariachi grito.

“When I write these books, I try to think of something from my childhood, and that's what led to ‘The Littlest Grito,’” he said. “I’ve done the grito all my life. Sometimes you just feel it, especially when you listen to music, it just comes out and you don’t know why.”

For this book, he was inspired by his wife to write the story from the perspective of a young woman.

“I always thought I was feminist, and then I’m like ‘I’m learning a lot more from my wife,’ so I wanted that voice in my classroom,” he said.

Solis will read “The Littlest Grito” at the Read Me A Story tent at Texas Book Festival on Nov. 17.



Mas Cultura

The Latino Comedy Project is celebrating 25 years of sketch comedy with shows at the Hyde Park Theater. The emmy-nominated sketch comedy group will be performing some of its best material starting Nov. 14 and running until Nov. 30.

The Palmer Events Center will host the 16th annual J. Colunga Lowrider Car Show on Nov. 30. Colunga’s car was featured earlier this year at the Bullock Museum's “Carros y Cultura” lowrider exhibit.

Sign up to receive Austin Vida’s free Cultura Guide at AustinVida.com.

