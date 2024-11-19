This Is My Thing: Bike Polo!

It’s episode thirteen This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with David Morley about his love of bike polo. For the unfamiliar, bike polo is a sport similar in many ways to traditional polo, with the key difference that players ride bikes instead of horses. David’s been playing for nearly fifteen years now, having started in San Marcos when both he and the sport were very young.

Here on this page, you can listen to the on-air version of David’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a glassblower, a pole dancer, a barbershop quartet member, and more. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the This Is My Thing homepage where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.



