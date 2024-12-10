‘You Think You Grown’ with Chanel Dupree

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chanel Dupree, founder of Artistic Laughter Productions, award winning screenwriter and director.

You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification is a documentary produced by Chanel Dupree.

Dupree has recently produced and directed a documentary titled ‘ You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification.’ The production highlights how societal perceptions of African American girls as older and less innocent than their peers affect their lives in significant ways.