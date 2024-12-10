In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
‘You Think You Grown’ with Chanel Dupree
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chanel Dupree, founder of Artistic Laughter Productions, award winning screenwriter and director.
Dupree has recently produced and directed a documentary titled ‘ You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification.’ The production highlights how societal perceptions of African American girls as older and less innocent than their peers affect their lives in significant ways.