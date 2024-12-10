© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘You Think You Grown’ with Chanel Dupree

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 10, 2024 at 3:25 PM CST
Chanel Dupree is an award winning screenwriter and director and the founder of Artistic Laughter Productions.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chanel Dupree, founder of Artistic Laughter Productions, award winning screenwriter and director.

Cover image for the documentary 'You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification'.
You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification is a documentary produced by Chanel Dupree.

Dupree has recently produced and directed a documentary titled ‘ You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification.’ The production highlights how societal perceptions of African American girls as older and less innocent than their peers affect their lives in significant ways.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
