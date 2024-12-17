© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with Destin G. Bell

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Destin George Bell, co-founder and CEO of Card.io.

Bell was recently featured in the first episode of season 16 of the ABC-TV hit show ‘Shark Tank to promote his fitness app.

John Hanson
Founded in 2022, Card.io is a gamified movement app turning outdoor cardio into a community-based game of team turf war. Users can join or form teams and claim or steal the areas of town they walk, run, or bike through from other players in their city - all while still tracking stats like miles pace, distance, and calories burned.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
