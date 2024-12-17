A Conversation with Destin G. Bell

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Destin George Bell, co-founder and CEO of Card.io.

Bell was recently featured in the first episode of season 16 of the ABC-TV hit show ‘Shark Tank to promote his fitness app.

Founded in 2022, Card.io is a gamified movement app turning outdoor cardio into a community-based game of team turf war. Users can join or form teams and claim or steal the areas of town they walk, run, or bike through from other players in their city - all while still tracking stats like miles pace, distance, and calories burned.