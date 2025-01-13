Want to read like an Austinite? Here are January book recs from Austin librarians.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to read more in 2025, but you're not sure where to start — look no further.

KUT News reached out to Austin-area librarians to find out which new books they are most excited to see join their collections in January. We heard from 10 librarians who work for Austin Public Library, Round Rock Public Library and the Dripping Springs Community Library.

Their recommendations run the gamut. There's romance, dystopias, cultural and musical histories, young adult novels and even a children's book about an owl-obsessed kid.

Here's what these local librarians recommend checking out (get it?) this month.

"The Sinners All Bow" by Kate Winkler Dawson

Penguin Random House

Published Jan. 7.

"Shout out to all my fellow true crime fans! Join me in kicking off the new year with a this gripping historical murder-mystery that aims to answer the haunting question: Who killed Hester Prynne? Acclaimed journalist, podcaster, and true-crime historian Kate Winkler Dawson—also a professor of journalism at The University of Texas at Austin—unravels the murder that divided the country and inspired Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter."

— Librarian Christina Shin of the Austin Central Library

"The Last Bookstore on Earth" by Lily-Braun-Arnold

Penguin Random House

Published Jan. 7.

"It’s a dystopia that takes place in a bookstore! I grew up reading dystopias in bookstores (and libraries), so this book feels tailor-made for teenage me. I hope it will resonate with today’s teens too: the description promises two capable heroines caught up in an exciting survival adventure, plus a sweet and sassy Sapphic romance."

— Librarian Kimberly Francisco of the Austin Central Library

"Beg, Borrow, or Steal" by Sarah Adams

Penguin Random House

Published Jan. 7.

"I am excited to read this book because Sarah Adams is quickly becoming a popular romance author. Her work comes highly recommended from my friends. I have plans for a “Romance Book February” (with Valentine’s Day in mind) where her books are included on my reading list. Plus, the premise of two feuding second-grade teachers in a rivals-to-lovers romance sounds like a lot of fun!"

— Librarian Maddie Vaughn of the Austin Central Library

"Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros

Entangled Publishing

Publishing Jan. 21.

"This is the third volume in the Empyrean series and the first two volumes have been wildly popular! I love that Austin Public Library customers are psyched for new releases."

— Librarian Amy Mullin of the Austin Central Library

"Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People" by Imani Perry

HarperCollins Publishers

Publishing Jan. 28.

"As a fan of Harvard University professor Imani Perry, captivating cover design, and the many shades and meanings of everyone’s favorite color, I’m looking forward to the racial and cultural history Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People by Imani Perry."

— Librarian Katrin Abel of the Austin Central Library

"Pretend We're Dead" by Tanya Pearson

Hachette Book Group

Publishing on Jan. 28.

"As a former angsty 1990s teen creator of extremely amateur zines and soi-disant “music videos,” I’m eager to read 'Pretend We're Dead: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of Women in Rock in the '90s' by Women of Rock Oral History Project founder Tanya Pearson. Where did the riot grrrls originate, where did they go, and is there any hope for another Babes In Toyland reunion?"

— Librarian Katrin Abel of the Austin Central Library

"The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis

Penguin Random House

Published Jan. 7.

"A historical fiction novel combining ancient Egypt and New York high society? Count me in! Written by New York Times bestselling author, Fiona Davis, this book is already receiving tons of praise, and is listed on Good Reads as one of 'Reader's Most Anticipated Books of 2025.' This is sure to be a hit with readers, and an excellent addition to our collection!"

— Librarian Mindy Laird of the Dripping Springs Community Library

"All the Water in the World" by Eiren Caffall

Macmillan Publishers

Published Jan. 7.

"This dystopian, science fiction thriller begins in a flooded New York City. A young girl gifted with a deep feeling for water, works with her family and other researchers who stayed behind in the nearly deserted city of New York after the glacier melt. When a superstorm causes a breach of the city’s flood walls, she and her family must flee. They carry with them the book that holds the records of collections lost due to the flooding.

This book is inspired by the curators in Leningrad and Iraq who worked tirelessly to protect their collections from war.

It is an exciting addition to our adult collection because this wild journey brings hope to all that what matters most in this world, work, community, love and knowledge, will survive if we are determined to find a way."

— Librarian Tammy Mierow of the Dripping Springs Community Library

"The Bletchley Riddle" by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

Rock the Boat

Published Oct. 10, 2024, but joining the Dripping Springs Community Library collection this month.

"The Texas Library Association recently announced the 2025 Lone Star List (recommended reading for grades 6, 7, and 8) and out of all the (excellent) books on that list I am most excited to add 'The Bletchley Riddle' to our collection this January! Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin are superstars of middle-grade and YA literature; add World War II, code-breaking, and a mystery to solve, and I know this one is going to be a surefire hit."

— Librarian Olivia Ochoa of the Dripping Springs Community Library

"To See an Owl" by Matthew Cordell

Penguin Random House

Published Jan. 7.

"I love Matthew Cordell's work as an author and illustrator. I trust him when I go looking for stories that ring oh so true. His books are a joy to read, whether for your own enjoyment or with your favorite child (pre-K and older).

In Cordell's newest picture book, Janie has a fascination. And, like many kids, she just can't learn enough about it. Janie's fascination is owls. She devours books about owls, draws pages and pages of owls, and even created an owl costume. But what Janie wants most is to see an owl. Of course, owls do not love to be seen.

This is a story about how nature holds her secrets, and what a special magic it is when she reveals one of her secrets to us. Along the way, we get to see Janie's dedication to her goal, Mama's dedication to Janie, and the quiet mentorship of fellow bird enthusiast Mr. Koji. Careful readers may even catch sight of a few owls that Janie misses. This stunning story about patient perseverance has picked up starred reviews from Kirkus, Booklist, and Publishers Weekly — so far."

— Librarian Andrea Warkentin of the Round Rock Public Library

"After Life" by Gayle Forman

HarperCollins Publishers

Published Jan. 7.

"Gayle Forman, award-winning author has written many popular YA books, two of which have been made into movies. It has been a couple of years since the release of her last YA book, and I am excited to see this on our shelves for the teens to enjoy."

— Librarian Jane Dance of Round Rock Public Library