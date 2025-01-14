This Is My Thing: Pole Dancing!

It’s our first new This Is My Thing for 2025 and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz about her dedication to pole dancing. She had her first lesson seven years ago, and quickly fell in love with the sport. Now she’s at the pole studio four days a week.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Fabiana’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

1 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-10.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz poses for a portrait while pole dancing at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 2 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-6.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz pole dances with 8-inch heels at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 3 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-3.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz rests and drinks water after pole dancing at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia LIm/KUT News 4 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-11.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz pole dances with 8-inch heels at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 5 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-2.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz’s 8-inch pole dancing heels lay on the ground at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 6 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-9.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz pole dances with 8-inch heels at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 7 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-16.jpg Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz on a single-hand stand pole dancing with 8-inch heels at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News 8 of 8 — 20241122_TIMTPoleDancing-4.jpg Circle floor scratches from Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz pole dancing 8-inch heels after dancing at Black Box Creative on Nov. 21, 2024. Patricia Lim/KUT News

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about lightsaber choreographer, ceramics, and much more. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the This Is My Thing show page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

