Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: Ballet Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published February 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST

From Ballet Austin, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

About Ballet Austin

As distinctive and dynamic as the city it calls home, Ballet Austin welcomes audiences near and far to participate in its “classically innovative” vision for the creation of original artworks, classical ballet instruction, and life-long health and wellness through dance and fitness. With a rich history spanning six decades, acclaimed productions, a commitment to creating access to programs, and a large, classical ballet academy, the organization is poised for an even greater future. From their home at the Butler Dance Education Center in downtown Austin, Ballet Austin and Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund artistic director, actively engage the community, dancers, and audiences alike. The New York Times proclaims Ballet Austin “a company with big ambitions” originating work that is “absorbing.”

Ballet Austin remains deeply engaged in the community, working with 31 Central Texas school districts and over 200 local nonprofits to provide educational and outreach programs. These initiatives encourage families to experience the joy of dance together and offer informative talks to enhance audience appreciation of the performing arts.

For additional information on Ballet Austin and to purchase tickets and classes, visit balletaustin.org.

Get Involved 

Volunteers play a crucial role in helping Ballet Austin fulfill its mission ‘to involve and strengthen our community through the creation and experience of dance and the encouragement of health and well-being’. Through their generosity and dedication, volunteers support a variety of programs and events, including performances at The Long Center, our Gala, and more. Volunteers help to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment, enriching the experience for audiences and participants alike.

For more information about volunteer opportunities and how to get involved, visit balletaustin.org/community/volunteers or contact Volunteer Coordinator Ally Kelley at ally.kelley@balletaustin.org or (512) 501-8704.

 
Life & Arts Get Involved
Michael Lee
