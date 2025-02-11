In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
From 7 Mile And Ryan Road To The Naismith Hall Of Fame: Spencer Haywood
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Spencer Haywood, NBA/ABA legend and Hall-of-Famer.
Haywood will always be remembered as the person who opened the door for underclassmen college basketball players to leave college early to enter the NBA, thereby creating the "Spencer Haywood rule." On September 11, 2015, Haywood was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.