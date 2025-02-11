From 7 Mile And Ryan Road To The Naismith Hall Of Fame: Spencer Haywood

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Spencer Haywood, NBA/ABA legend and Hall-of-Famer.

Haywood will always be remembered as the person who opened the door for underclassmen college basketball players to leave college early to enter the NBA, thereby creating the "Spencer Haywood rule." On September 11, 2015, Haywood was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

