In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Understanding Bitcoin with Phillip Washington Jr

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:50 AM CST
Phillip Washington Jr is the founder and CEO of Stone Hill Wealth Management.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Phillip Washington, Jr., founder and CEO of Stone Hill Wealth Management.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that aims to eliminate the need for central authorities such as banks or governments. Instead, Bitcoin uses blockchain technology to support peer-to-peer transactions between users on a decentralized network. Each Bitcoin is a digital asset that can be stored at a cryptocurrency exchange or in a digital wallet.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
