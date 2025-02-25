Understanding Bitcoin with Phillip Washington Jr

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Phillip Washington, Jr., founder and CEO of Stone Hill Wealth Management.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that aims to eliminate the need for central authorities such as banks or governments. Instead, Bitcoin uses blockchain technology to support peer-to-peer transactions between users on a decentralized network. Each Bitcoin is a digital asset that can be stored at a cryptocurrency exchange or in a digital wallet.