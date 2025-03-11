'Containment' with Professor Michelle Adams: Part 2

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Michelle Adams, Law professor at the University of Michigan Law School, and author of ‘Containment: Detroit, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for Racial Justice in the North.’

The Detroit Public schools were segregated not because a law required it, but because the city, like virtually everywhere in this country, operated on a neighborhood school model. And since Detroit’s neighborhoods were highly segregated — 99 percent white in some areas and 95 percent African American in others in 1970 — its schools were, too.

